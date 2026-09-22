Cong MLA raises ‘illegal’ mining issue, AAP calls charges baseless

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over what he alleged was the unchecked rise of illegal mining activities in different parts of the Phillaur constituency.

Sharing a video on social media purportedly showing alleged illegal mining activity in the area, Chaudhary said that the situation raises serious questions about the functioning of the administration and the government’s commitment to curb the mining mafia.

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Taking a sharp dig at newly appointed AAP Phillaur constituency in-charge Harjot Kaur Lohtia, Chaudhary questioned her silence over the alleged increase in illegal mining. He pointed out that at the time of her appointment as constituency in-charge, she had publicly expressed her commitment to the people of Phillaur that illegal mining would not be allowed in the area.

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“After assuming charge as the AAP constituency in-charge, why has Harjot Kaur suddenly chosen to remain silent on the alleged illegal mining taking place in Phillaur? The people of the constituency deserve an answer,” Chaudhary said. He further questioned whether the AAP leadership had taken any concrete action to stop the alleged mining activities and demanded that the government clarify who is responsible for allowing such activities to continue.

“Is the AAP government going to investigate the alleged nexus between illegal mining operators and those in positions of political influence, or will it continue to look the other way?” Chaudhary asked. The Phillaur MLA also reminded AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of his pre-election commitment that mining in Punjab would generate Rs 20,000 crore annually for the state exchequer. Kejriwal had publicly spoken before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections about generating Rs 20,000 crore a year from mining.

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“The people of Punjab were promised Rs 20,000 crore every year from mining. Instead of allowing illegal mining to flourish, the government should have ensured that Punjab’s natural resources generated legitimate revenue for the state exchequer,” Chaudhary said. He demanded an immediate, independent and time-bound inquiry into the alleged illegal mining activities in Phillaur, identification of those responsible, and strict action against anyone found violating the law.

“The people of Phillaur have the right to know who is protecting these illegal activities and why the government has failed to stop them. I demand immediate action and a transparent investigation,” he said.

When contacted Phillaur halka in-charge of AAP Harjot Kaur Lohtia strongly denied the allegations of Vikramjit and while talking to The Tribune this evening she claimed that no mining is being observed in entire Phillaur assembly constituency for a long time. She alleged that these allegations are purely politically motivated.