 Congress MLA's aide, 2 ex-councillors join AAP : The Tribune India

Congress councillor Nirmaljit S Nimma and ex-councillors Sushma Gautam and Hans Raj Rana in the presence of Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Nijjar in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

Coming as a rude shock for Jalandhar North Congress MLA Bawa Henry and his father and ex-minister Avtar Henry, their close aide Nirmaljit Singh Nimma on Monday evening joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Nimma joined along with BSP ex-councillor Hans Raj Rana and Congress ex-councillor Sushma Gautam. Their joining took place in the presence of Local Bodies Minister Inderbir S Nijjar and AAP MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural.

Nimma has been a two-time councillor while his wife Dalwinder Kaur, too, was a councillor for one term. The couple has been representing their ward falling around Lamma Pind in Jalandhar North Assembly since 2007.

Nimma has remained exceptionally vocal in all his terms. On leaving the Congress today, he said, “No senior party leader paid a heed to us in their last term. They did not even do any public-centric work or any civic work despite our repeated requests”.

Similarly, Hans Raja Rana and his family had been councillors from the Santokhpura area of Jalandhar North. His cousin Roshan Lal was councillor in 1997, his wife became a councillor in 2002 and he himself was a BSP councillor in 2007. This will be his second stint in AAP as he had already contested as party candidate from Adampur reserve seat in 2017. Prior to that, he was BSP candidate from Jalandhar North in 2012. He joined SAD in 2018 but now chose to move back to AAP. “I am personally not in fray as candidate for the MC election but one of my family members is interested,” he said.

No need to get building plan passed: Nijjer

  • Local Bodies Minister Inderbir S Nijjar said from March onwards his ministry is set to bring in a reform as per which getting the building plan passed from the MC would no longer be a pre-requisite for starting the construction work in a residential plot of area less than 500 sq yards
  • “The MC approved architect would have to submit the plan for which he will have to give an undertaking that the construction would be done as per bylaws. The applicant will have to wait for a week during which an officer will check the site. Then on, the construction could be started,” he said
  • He added that we would also introduce a one-time settlement plan for owners of houses in area less than 250 sq yards allowing them to get their plans passed if they have done some compoundable violations

