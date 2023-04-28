Cong moves EC against govt, alleges model code violation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

Condemning the Aam Aadmi Party’s tactics to woo voters, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today demanded action against minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for allegedly violating poll code guidelines during the silence period.

The Punjab Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misusing campaigning platforms to violate the model code of conduct and lure voters with new promises. Terming it a deliberate violation by AAP leader, Warring demanded a high-level inquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the party and its MLA.

“Announcing fund of Rs 10 lakh for development and construction purpose to influence voters, during the silence period, is strictly against the rules of the model code of conduct. The AAP leadership knows it has failed on all fronts and is well aware of its evident defeat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection. Owing to its insecurities, the AAP leadership is resorting to these tactics to mislead the voter with additional fake promises and guarantees,” said Warring, adding that the people would teach a lesson to AAP for its lies and failing to fulfil its poll promises and for ruining the peace and harmony in the state by pushing it almost 50 years ago.

Coming down hard on AAP, Warring alleged the AAP leadership was trying to ‘buy’ votes by offering funds. “I challenge the AAP leadership to come clean on all the allegations against its leaders and answer the questions of the people of Punjab in public about the ‘Badlaav’ the state witnessed under its rule. After facing public ire, the AAP leaders don’t have the guts to come out in public and claim their achievements or promises fulfilled by them. The voters won’t let the ‘Apni Advertisement Party’ cheat them anymore and will give them a befitting reply in the Jalandhar bypoll,” said the PPCC president.