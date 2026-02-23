DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cong protests India-US trade pact

Cong protests India-US trade pact

Submits memo to Jalandhar DC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:09 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Pargat Singh with Congress leaders and workers hand over a demand letter to Deputy Commissioner against the US trade deal.
Advertisement

​Congress leaders led by MLA Pargat Singh on Monday condemned the India-US trade agreement, terming it detrimental to the livelihoods of the farming and labour community.

Advertisement

​A delegation of party leaders and workers submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor via Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal. Issuing a stern warning, he stated that the India–US trade agreement would prove disastrous for the peasantry. He highlighted that if foreign equipment and crops enter the country at zero per cent duty, small and medium-scale farmers in Punjab and across India will be unable to compete.

Advertisement

​"This decision will ruin farmers, the majority of whom are small-scale cultivators lacking the resources to compete with global corporations," Singh said. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the decision, noting that farmers are already reeling from the impact of the previous "three black laws" and recent floods.

Advertisement

​Additionally, Pargat Singh described the recent action at MLA Khaira’s residence on Monday as politically motivated "hooliganism" by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Condemning the act, he stated, "The government had crossed all democratic norms and that the public would soon give it a befitting reply."

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts