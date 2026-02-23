Cong protests India-US trade pact

​Congress leaders led by MLA Pargat Singh on Monday condemned the India-US trade agreement, terming it detrimental to the livelihoods of the farming and labour community.

​A delegation of party leaders and workers submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor via Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal. Issuing a stern warning, he stated that the India–US trade agreement would prove disastrous for the peasantry. He highlighted that if foreign equipment and crops enter the country at zero per cent duty, small and medium-scale farmers in Punjab and across India will be unable to compete.

​"This decision will ruin farmers, the majority of whom are small-scale cultivators lacking the resources to compete with global corporations," Singh said. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the decision, noting that farmers are already reeling from the impact of the previous "three black laws" and recent floods.

​Additionally, Pargat Singh described the recent action at MLA Khaira’s residence on Monday as politically motivated "hooliganism" by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Condemning the act, he stated, "The government had crossed all democratic norms and that the public would soon give it a befitting reply."