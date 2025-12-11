Congress leaders protested the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation's 'poor performance' at the MC office. The protesters, including party leaders and workers, raised slogans against the Mayor, Commissioner, and the government.

The protest was led by district Congress president Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry, and in-charge of Jalandhar West constituency Surinder Kaur. Beri highlighted large-scale corruption in tenders and the poor condition of roads, especially from Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk to Kapurthala Chowk.

Henry raised the issue of Lamma Pind Chowk to Jandu Singh road and criticised the foundation stones laid by AAP ward in-charges, who had lost the elections.

Surinder Kaur pointed out the 'poor performance' of AAP's Municipal Corporation, citing issues like blocked sewage, dirty drinking water, and power outages. The protesters also raised concerns about the cleanliness of Shri Ram Chowk, stating that despite being a major thoroughfare, its condition is deplorable.

The protest saw participation from several prominent Congress leaders and workers, including Pawan Kumar, Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha, Balraj Thakur, and Rajesh Jindal Tonu, among others.

Amritpal Singh, AAP leader and district president, Jalandhar Urban, said it has become a habit of the Congress to forget its own past misdeeds and throw baseless allegations at others. Leaders like Bawa Henry were now pretending as if they never had stones laid with the names of their own workers during their rule.

He said, “The people of Jalandhar have not forgotten your time when every stone plaque carried the names of Congress workers. There was less work on the ground and more publicity for your own loyalists." Issuing a sharp warning, Amritpal Singh said the Congress should first answer for its own track record, instead of misleading the public with fabricated stories.