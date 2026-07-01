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Home / Jalandhar / Cong protests rising theft cases in Garhshankar

Cong protests rising theft cases in Garhshankar

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Congress workers and traders stage a protest outside the Garhshankar police station.
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Protesting the increasing incidents of theft in the town, Congress workers, residents and traders, led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee member advocate Pankaj Kripal, staged a demonstration outside Garhshankar police station. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the police, demanding immediate action to curb the growing crime.

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Addressing the gathering, Kripal alleged that nearly 100 thefts had taken place in Garhshankar over the past few weeks, creating fear among traders, who were already struggling with an economic slowdown. He accused the police of failing to take effective action and claimed that law and order in the state had deteriorated.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh met the protesters and assured them that the accused would be arrested within three to four days. The demonstrators, however, warned that if the culprits were not apprehended within a week, they would intensify their agitation and stage another protest next Monday.

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Several Congress leaders, workers, traders and local residents, including Harvel Singh Saini and Pranav Kripal, participated in the protest.

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