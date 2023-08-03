Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

Demanding timely disbursal of compensation for the crop loss, Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli has demanded an amount of Rs 50,000 per acre as crop loss for the flood-hit farmers.

Kotli and his supporters had visited the office of SDM Adampur to hand over a memorandum for the government. Tehsildar Sukhvir Kaur received the copy in the absence of the SDM. Kotli demanded that the compensation be paid in time to the affected farmers.

Besides, he demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation for those whose houses got damaged, Rs 2 lakh for those whose shops got hit and Rs 50,000 for those farmers whose cattle got washed away. The Congress leaders demanded quick release of grants for the repair of roads, schools and hospitals that got damaged in the floods.

