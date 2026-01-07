DT
Home / Jalandhar / Cong to hold MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally on January 8 in Tanda

Cong to hold MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally on January 8 in Tanda

Our Correspondent
Tanda (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:19 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
The Congress party will organise a district-level MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally at the Tanda grain market on January 8 at 1.30 pm to protest recent changes made by the Central government to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Sharing this information, Hoshiarpur district Congress president Advocate Daljit Singh Gilzian said the amendments are against the interests of the rural poor, daily-wage workers and unemployed youth. He stated that MGNREGA was introduced by the Congress to guarantee employment to the poor, but the present Central government is weakening the scheme through budget cuts, strict rules and digital attendance requirements.

Gilzian alleged that workers are neither getting timely work nor full wages, and that women, elderly people and poor families in villages are the worst affected. He warned that if these "anti-labour" changes are not withdrawn, the Congress will intensify its agitation from village to state level.

The rally will be attended by Punjab in-charge and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, and other senior leaders.

