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Home / Jalandhar / Cong workers hold shukrana yatra for state youth president Shuvam Sharma

Cong workers hold shukrana yatra for state youth president Shuvam Sharma

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Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab Youth Congress president Shuvam Sharma receives a warm welcome from leaders and workers during his shukrana yatra in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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The day after the meeting at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Jalandhar over concerns surrounding the Congress’ choice of state president ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the youth Congress accorded a warm welcome to Punjab Youth Congress president, Shuvam Sharma.

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The Jalandhar Urban Youth Congress hosted a shukrana yatra welcoming the newly elected state youth Congress president, at four different locations across the city. Despite continuous rainfall and a delay of nearly two hours in his arrival, hundreds of youth Congress worker waited to welcome him with. Addressing the gathering, the president Shuvam Sharma said, “I reached Jalandhar almost two hours behind schedule, but despite the delay and continuous rain, the youth Congress workers of Doaba patiently waited for me. I sincerely thank every worker for their love, dedication and commitment.”

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As part of his shukrana yatra, Sharma stopped over at Jalandhar and other spots ahead of paying obeisance at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar and Durgiana Mandir.

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Angad Dutta, district president, Jalandhar Urban Youth Congress, said, “The commitment shown by workers today is truly inspiring. Despite heavy rain and a delay in the schedule, every worker remained present with full enthusiasm. This reflects the dedication of our youth Congress team towards strengthening the organisation.”

Ravi Saini, vice-president, District Congress Committee, Jalandhar Urban, also appreciated the dedication of workers. Angad Dutta (district president, Jalandhar Urban), Shubham Arora (vice-president), Navjot Gaba (general secretary), Palvir Tutt (general secretary), Manav Kalyan (general secretary), Sumit Jain (general secretary), Karan Kapoor (Assembly president, Jalandhar North), Rahul Gambhir (Assembly president), among others were present.

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