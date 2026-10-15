SIR deletions spark concern; Congress, AAP await roll scrutiny

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have staged intense protests in Delhi under the INDIA bloc banner, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Leaders of both parties said they had reservations about the way the SIR exercise has been conducted in Punjab but are awaiting a detailed review of the final electoral rolls, published on October 12, before deciding their next course of action.

Advertisement

In Jalandhar district, nearly 1.41 lakh votes have been deleted compared with the electoral data from the 2022 Assembly elections. Jalandhar Central recorded the highest number of deletions at 26,358, followed by Jalandhar North (24,049), Phillaur (19,144), Jalandhar Cantonment (17,028), Nakodar (15,470), Shahkot (13,553), Adampur (10,529), Jalandhar West (8,217) and Kartarpur (7,419).

Advertisement

Bawa Henry, Congress MLA from Jalandhar North, said he disagreed with the way the SIR had been conducted here. “Around 24,049 votes have been deleted in my constituency. We will analysis these deletions as several discrepancies had surfaced during the exercise. In one instance, 24 voters were listed at one marla house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. I have just received the final electoral roll for my constituency. The actual picture will emerge once we scrutinise it,” he said.

Similarly, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Congress MLA from Shahkot said, “We do not trust the SIR exercise undertaken by the ECI in Punjab. Earlier, after the SIR exercises in Bengal and Bihar, the BJP came to power. Rahul Gandhi had also raised concerns over the exercise before it began in Punjab. Now, we need to see how accurate the exercise has been after reviewing the final voter list published on October 12,” he said.

Advertisement

AAP leaders, meanwhile, said the party had prepared for the exercise by mobilising its organisational network to help voters retain their names on the electoral rolls.

Ramneek Randhawa, AAP Lok Sabha incharge in Jalandhar said, “Since we do not trust the way the SIR exercise was conducted, we were prepared to tackle any discrepancies by appointing multi-tier leaders including ward and block in-charges, halka in-charges and secretary and then Lok Sabha in charge to assist voters during the SIR exercise.”

“Our workers reached out to voters through door to door campaigns and helped them arrange the documents required to ensure their names remained on the electoral rolls,” he said.

Nitin Kohli, AAP halka in-charge in Jalandhar Central said the SIR exercise had been conducted smoothly in Jalandhar. He said the higher number of deletions in Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar North could be attributed to the presence of industries and the migrant workforce.

Kartarpur, which recorded the fewest deletions, has fewer industries, he said, adding that the deletions there could include genuine cases of deaths, migration or voters remaining absent during the exercise.