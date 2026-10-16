Congress’ Arora gears up for 2027 Assembly polls

Former Punjab Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Sundar Sham Arora held a meeting with party workers and prominent residents of Chohal village under the “Booth strong, Congress strong” campaign to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Arora stressed on the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots level and increasing workers’ involvement at every booth. He urged party workers to start preparations well in advance and take the Congress ideology and policies to every household.

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He said a strong booth-level organisation was crucial for electoral success. Maintaining regular public contact, listening to people’s grievances and raising issues concerning public welfare should be the priorities of party workers, he added.

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Arora also called for greater coordination, unity and dedication among workers to expand the party’s base in villages and urban wards.

Former sarpanch Balwinder Kumar Bhatti, sarpanch Mala Devi, former sarpanch Jaswant, Dr Kuldeep Singh, block president (rural), Rakesh Saini, sarpanch Kuldeep Arora and other Congress workers and prominent residents attended the meeting.