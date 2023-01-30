Congress councillors gear up for civic body elections

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

Councillors have been working on strategies to win the upcoming MC elections. On January 25 — the last day of the previous MC session — Congress councillors met with former mayor Jagdish Raja and discussed their future plans.

Nirmaljit Singh Nimma, from Ward No. 6 — who has remained the councillor for the past 15 years — said that the Congress councillors had discussed the shortcomings faced in the last five years. “I am hopeful that I will win from my ward again for the fourth time. I have actively raised issues and got several projects passed for my ward,” he shared.

He, however, said that since the MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural, and Jalandhar central constituency Raman Arora are from AAP, it would be quite a task for the ward councillors to win.

Another Congress councillor echoed that sentiment, saying, “We will have to depend on the MLAs, which will be a task, because the AAP MLAs would obviously support their own party MLAs. They can influence the residents.”

Just recently, Ward No. 78 Councillor Jagdish Samrai emphasised how he had managed to get several projects finished in slum areas. Notably, in his five-year term, he raised the Kala Sanghian drain issue several times.