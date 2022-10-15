Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Congress Councillors finally got to meet Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Devinder Singh today at his office. The councillors had announced that if they failed to meet the commissioner again, they would hold a protest. The councillors discussed several issues with the MC Commissioner and asked him to visit their respective wards so that he got to know the real problems.

After the meeting, the councillors said they were hopeful that now something would finally be done to finish the problems of the city. “The Commissioner listened to us and also shared what could be done to end these issues,” Congress Councillor Jagdish Samrai said.

They also handed over a memorandum to the Commissioner in which there was a list of problems that were mentioned. One of the issues was that tenders for super suction should be floated immediately so that sewerage issue could be resolved which has made city residents lives hell.

Non-functional streetlights were another issue. Notably, the LED project is already under vigilance inquiry due to an alleged scam of worth lakhs of rupees. The councillors rued that other lights were also not working properly.

“Forget about LED lights, even the streetlights at some places are not working in the absence of proper maintenance. It’s the festive season and the city is in a mess,” the councillors had said.

The LED project is a Smart City project of Rs 49.44 crore with maintenance period of five years. However, the councillors said they did not know about the maintenance as no repair work was ever done. They alleged there was no truth in the claims of installation of 72,000 LED lights in the city.