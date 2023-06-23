Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 22

Two days ago, a map of the 85 wards of the city was published by the Municipal Corporation, but, since then, leaders from every party have raised objections. Leaders have also started meeting MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish regarding displaying of map in a proper manner.

Use of google maps wrong Boundaries of several areas are mentioned as per Google Maps ,which was wrong. “When we visit some areas, they don’t even exist as shown on Google Maps... there are several anomalies. Balraj Thakur, senior congress leader

Senior congress leader Balraj Thakur today met the Commissioner and requested to display population and caste wise data of the wards in the map. Thakur said there was no information on population or case in detailed manner. He also said the boundaries of several areas were mentioned according to the Google Maps which was wrong. “When we visit some areas, they don’t even exist as shown on Google Maps and they are instead several meters away from the mentioned location,” he said. “There are several anomalies in the map,” he said.

Not only this, but Jalandhar congress leaders are also wanting to take legal advice to challenge the map. As per the information, the congress leaders will meet at Congress Bhawan and will discuss the next move.

Advocates called for meeting Without consulting members of the delimitation committee, the map was released... advocates have been called for a meeting so that we get to know how we can challenge this map. Rajinder Beri, former jalandhar central mla

Rajinder Beri, the former Jalandhar Central MLA informed that some advocates would also join the meeting. “Without consulting Jagdish Gag, Gyan Chand and Balraj Thakur who were the members of the delimitation committee, the map was released. So, advocates have been called and their expert advice would be taken so that we get to know how we can challenge this map,” he said. He further added that there is a ward at Dhanowali, in which around 6,500 population is SC and 3,500 general population, despite this, the ward has been made general ward. So, there are many such problems on the map.

Yesterday AAP leaders also raised objections and it was said the elections should be postponed. Notably, every leader and former councillors are going to the MC office to check the map and are raising objections. One week has been given to question and the final call will be taken by the government.