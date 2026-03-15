Congress holds dharna in Nakodar, demands Rs 48k pending payment for women

A massive protest (dharna) was organised today in Nakodar by the Congress in support of women’s rights and to highlight issues affecting women across Punjab. Hundreds of women workers and Congress supporters gathered in large numbers and voiced strong protest against the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

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During the protest, women participants demanded that the pre-election promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party to provide Rs 1000 per month to every woman in Punjab should be fulfilled immediately. They stated that since the promise has remained unimplemented for the past four years, the pending amount now totals Rs 48,000 per woman, which they said should be released to eligible women without any further delay.

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The protesting women also expressed serious concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab and its far-reaching social consequences. They stated that the increasing drug problem and the deteriorating law and order situation are having the most severe impact on women.

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During the gathering, the women workers also passed a resolution demanding that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, issue a public apology to the women of the state for allegedly using derogatory language about women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They warned that if an apology is not issued, the Congress Party will intensify its agitation and expand the protest movement across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Navjot Dahiya, Halka Incharge Nakodar, criticised the state government and said that the Aam Aadmi Party had made several promises during the elections to gain the support of women but has failed to fulfill them. He stated that the Congress Party will continue to stand firmly with the women of Punjab and will not remain silent until their rightful dues are delivered.