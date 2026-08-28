Congress holds ‘onion langar’ to protest rising prices of commodities in Jalandhar

Protesting against the rising prices of essential grocery items, Congress leader and councillor Dr Jasleen Sethi organised a symbolic “onion langar” near the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Master Tara Singh Nagar Market here on Thursday.

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The protest was held to highlight rising inflation, the Centre’s economic policies and what Congress leaders described as the Punjab Government’s failure to provide relief to the public. During the protest, Dr Sethi and party workers raised slogans against both the Central and Punjab Governments, alleging that soaring prices had affected both household budgets and the quality of everyday meals.

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“An onion, once considered a basic necessity in every household, has now become increasingly unaffordable for common families,” Dr Sethi said.

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She said onions that once sold for Rs 10–20 per kg were now priced at around Rs 60–70 per kg. She alleged that neither the Central Government had been able to control inflation nor had the Punjab Government provided meaningful relief to consumers.

Dr Sethi said rising prices of LPG cylinders, pulses, vegetables, sugar and other essential commodities had placed an increasing burden on household budgets. She alleged that the government was focusing more on publicity than on measures to provide relief to ordinary families. She also pointed out that sugar was selling at around Rs 70 per kg.

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“When citizens are forced to take to the streets and organise an ‘onion langar’ merely to express their suffering, it reflects the failure of governments to protect ordinary people,” she said.

Dr Sethi asserted that the Congress would continue its campaign against inflation and stand with the public. She also criticised the Punjab Government for, as she put it, remaining a silent spectator to the issue.

District Congress president Rajinder Beri, who joined the protest, said both the Centre and the Punjab Governments were responsible for the rising cost of essential commodities. He announced that the District Congress would soon organise a symbolic “sugar langar” as part of its campaign against inflation.

Beri appreciated Dr Sethi’s initiative and said the growing prices of essential commodities were placing an undue financial burden on common people. Congress leaders, including Kishan Lal Malik, Yogesh Handa, Billa, Surinder Singh, Jasbir, Keemti Saini, Yashpal, Vicky Bangar, Anu Gupta and Pallavi, along with several party workers, were present on the occasion.

Union govt’s effigy burnt in Hoshiarpur

The Hoshiarpur unit of the Congress today staged a protest against rising inflation and soaring prices of the essential commodities and burnt an effigy of the Union Government under the leadership of former Cabinet Minister and senior party leader Sunder Sham Arora.

Congress workers raised slogans against the Union Government and expressed concern over the rising cost of everyday food items. Addressing the protesters, Arora said the steep rise in prices of sugar, onions and mustard oil had adversely affected household budgets of poor and middle-class families.

He said inflation had added to the financial burden on families already struggling with unemployment, electricity and water bills, education expenses and healthcare costs.

Arora alleged that the government had failed to effectively check hoarding and profiteering and control prices of the essential commodities. He said people wanted relief from inflation rather than assurances.

He warned that the public resentment would intensify if the government failed to take immediate steps to control prices. He said the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning the common man on democratic platforms and on streets. A large number of party leaders and workers participated in the protest.