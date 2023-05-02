Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, MAY 1

Intensifying canvassing in the Phillaur assembly constituency, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday launched ‘Santokh Sampark Abhiyan,’ a door-to-door campaign to reach the people of the constituency and seek support for the party’s candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. The campaign will cover households, markets, shops and other establishments in the Assembly constituency.

MLA Chaudhary flagged off the campaign in Apra and met local people. In his conversation with voters, MLA Chaudhary urged them to vote for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the bypoll and pay tribute to late Chaudhary Santokh Singh. After the launch, former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini walked door to door in Apra along with supporters.