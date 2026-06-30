Congress launches ‘Students’ Voice’ campaign

The Punjab Congress on Sunday intensified its outreach by launching the nationwide ‘Students’ Voice’ awareness campaign in Phagwara, while also highlighting issues related to examination reforms, civic infrastructure and the neutrality of the administrative machinery.

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Addressing a press conference, Punjab Congress spokesperson Tina Chaudhary, in the presence of Phagwara MLA and Kapurthala District Congress Committee president Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, alleged that repeated irregularities in the conduct of NEET and CBSE examinations had shaken the confidence of students and parents across the country. She said the Congress had launched the ‘Students’ Voice’ campaign at the national level to raise awareness about students’ concerns and demand a transparent, fair and accountable examination system.

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Tina alleged that the Central Government and the agencies responsible for conducting examinations had failed to ensure transparency and credibility in the examination process. She said the campaign would be carried to every district and block in Punjab to mobilise public support for these reforms. Stressing that students spend years preparing for competitive examinations, she said repeated allegations of irregularities, technical glitches and administrative lapses created unnecessary mental stress and undermined faith in the education system.

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Supporting the campaign, Dhaliwal said controversies surrounding examination management had adversely affected the credibility of the country’s education system. Congress leaders demanded stronger security measures, improved technical infrastructure, greater accountability and enhanced monitoring for all national-level examinations, including NEET. They also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him morally responsible for the alleged lapses in the examination system.

Later, Dhaliwal visited Ward No. 28 in Urban Estate, where he interacted with residents in the presence of ward councillor Gurpreet Kaur Jandu. Residents highlighted issues relating to sanitation, stormwater drainage and damaged roads, alleging that basic civic amenities in the locality had been neglected. A memorandum outlining the area’s demands was submitted to the MLA.

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Dhaliwal said development works in Opposition-represented areas were being overlooked by the government. He said governments were duty-bound to ensure equitable development without discrimination. He assured residents that if the Congress returned to power, pending work in Urban Estate would be completed on priority.

In a separate interaction with the media, Dhaliwal urged bureaucrats, police officers and other government officials not to act under political pressure, inducement or fear, saying governments may change but the impartiality and credibility of the administrative system must remain intact.

Referring to recent political developments, Dhaliwal mentioned allegations made against CM Bhagwant Mann regarding the alleged misuse of government officials in connection with sacrilege-related cases. He said the allegations, if established, would be condemnable, while emphasising that the matter should be decided only by the investigating agencies and the courts based on evidence.

He said every administrative decision should be guided by constitutional values and impartiality, while reiterating that the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning students, governance and public welfare.