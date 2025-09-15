DT
Home / Jalandhar / Congress leader condemns brutal murder, rape of 5-yr-old

Congress leader condemns brutal murder, rape of 5-yr-old

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:52 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Senior Congress leader and Bholath MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, has strongly condemned the brutal rape and murder of a 5-year-old boy in Hoshiarpur, allegedly by a migrant labourer.

Describing the incident as a “blot on humanity” and a grim reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Khaira expressed his deep anguish and extended condolences to the victim's family.

Khaira pointed out that such horrific crimes underscore the urgent need to address the unchecked inflow and settlement of non-Punjabis in the state, which he said is causing a serious demographic imbalance. He called for the introduction of laws similar to those in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which restrict outsiders from becoming landowners, voters, or acquiring government jobs in order to safeguard Punjab's identity, culture and rights.

Khaira warned that without timely action, Punjab could face irreparable damage to its socio-cultural and political fabric. He pledged to continue his efforts both inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha to ensure justice for the victim.

