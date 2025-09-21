DT
Jalandhar

Congress leaders meet to discuss district president’s appointment

Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:20 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Senior Congress leaders convened in Phagwara on Friday under the Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyaan, with a focus on the appointment of the district Congress president for Kapurthala. The meeting, chaired by Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Phagwara, featured Harbhajan Lal Jatav, MP from Rajasthan and Kapurthala Congress in-charge, as the chief guest.

Addressing the party members, MLA Dhaliwal emphasised that every Congress worker should meet the party observer and submit their recommendations for the district leadership, along with details of their past contributions to the party. He clarified that any candidate for the district Congress president position must have at least five years of active membership in the Congress.

MP Harbhajan Lal Jatav, in his speech, launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, accusing it of having an “internal alignment” with the BJP-led Central Government. He cited the arrests of several AAP ministers as proof of this connection. Jatav called on Punjabis, particularly farmers, to resist the BJP and urged Congress cadres to strengthen their grassroots connections in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included Taranjit Singh Walia (City President, Block Congress Phagwara), Manish Prabhakar (Secretary, Phagwara Congress), Sanjeev Bugga (Municipal Councillor, Congress) and Navtej Singh Cheema, among others.

