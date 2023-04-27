Congress opens election office in Goraya

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, with PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior Congress leadership, inaugurated an election office in Goraya city of Phillaur Assembly constituency here on Wednesday.

The opening saw a huge gathering of councillors, ex-councillors, sarpanches, panches and other office-bearers in the audience who pledged their unwavering support to the party. Chaudhary, in a fiery speech said, “Every single person present here can give up their life for the party, and I owe my everything to these people, who sent my father to the Parliament, even amid the ‘Modi Wave’.”

Chaudhary said he would make sure that his father’s work continues, just like any other worker of the party will do, no matter what. He criticised the AAP government for not fulfilling their promise of providing 1,000 rupees to every woman in the state. He said, “It has been 14 months, which means 14,000 rupees is owed by this government to each woman in Punjab. Where is that money and what happened to their promises?”

Chaudhary asked people to question them about their unfulfilled promises. He said, “When AAP politicians come to ask for votes here, ask them — You told us the government will be that of the Dalits and the poor. You had said there would be a Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit Community. What happened to that promise?” He highlighted the work done by the past Congress government that had a Dalit Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, for just three months. He also alleged the misuse of the Vigilance Bureau by the government.

Chaudhary asserted that he is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people to protect them from this government and exhorted them to vote for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. He said, “Our Candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary is your mother, your sister and your friend. You have to make sure that she wins.”

Chaudhary dedicated the upcoming bypoll to his late father and said a win in the election would be a true homage to Jalandhar & Punjab’s son Santokh Singh Chaudhary. While challenging the false claims made by the Opposition, he said, “Other parties could not even find one candidate from Jalandhar in their own parties. Everyone had to borrow people either from our party, other parties or outside of Jalandhar.”

The leaders observed a moment of silence in memory of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former MLAs Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Angad Singh Saini, Harinderpal Singh Harry Maan, Tarsem Singh Sialka, Kamaldeep Singh Bittu (President, Nagar Council — Goraya), Mahinder Ram Chumber (President, Phillaur Nagar Council), Rakesh Duggal (Block Rurka Kalan Congress President), Dara Singh (ex-Chairman, Market Committee — Goraya), Davinder Singh Lasara (Phillaur block Congress president), Harmesh Lal (Zila Parishad member), Anil Joshi (Goraya City Congress president) and Makhan Singh Khaira (ex-Chairman, Phillaur Market Committee) were among those present.