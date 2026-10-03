Congress pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri in Jalandhar

The Block Congress Committee, Phagwara, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Block Urban Congress president Naresh Bhardwaj at the Town Hall, while Kapurthala District Congress president and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal attended as the chief guests.

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Dhaliwal offered a floral wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Speaking on the occasion, Dhaliwal said Mahatma Gandhi gave a new direction to the freedom movement with the principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity. He said Gandhi’s life and ideals continued to inspire people across the world. He added that Gandhi always prioritised the welfare of the weaker and needy sections of society and promoted brotherhood, harmony and peace.

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Dhaliwal said the relevance of Gandhi’s ideals remained intact and urged people to follow the path of truth and non-violence while contributing towards the progress and welfare of society and the country.

The MLA paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, describing him as an embodiment of simplicity, honesty and dedication to the nation. He said Shastri led the country during a challenging period and called upon people to work together for national progress. “Shasitri’s famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ reflected the importance of the country’s soldiers and farmers,” he added.

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Congress leaders pledged to follow the principles and ideals personified by Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.