Congress sets eye on Jalandhar Municipal Corporation poll

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 27

Since the time AAP has formed the government in the state, Congress councillors, along with Mayor Jagdish Raja, are trying to ensure that the party wins the upcoming local bodies elections again. A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Municipal Corporation Complex where Congress councillors had a discussion with the Mayor on what should be done to remain in power.

Councillors feel that completion of pending works in the wards should be done at the earliest, so that residents vote for them, Apart from this, an old, important, and never resolved issue of ‘MC officials not listening to the councillors’ was also discussed.

It was decided in the meeting that the Mayor and councillors will meet daily and the problems prevailing in the wards will be resolved by calling the officials there and then.

Mintu Juneja, councillor from Ward No. 24, said it was time to win the MC elections. Councillor Onkar Tikka said Congress can come again and it was not a big deal. “There is nothing to get disheartened,” he said.

The ‘MC officials’ issue is something that seems constant. The councillors will now meet MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma and will put light on how the officials don’t pay heed to what they say and do not do any work.

Councillor Onkar Tikka has also been raising this issue on his social media sites tagging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and highlighting the actual issue of officials being hands in gloves with defaulter colonisers.