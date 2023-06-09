Congress stages protest against state govt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

Members of the Jalandhar District Congress Committee today held a protest against the state government and burnt an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann.

The committee members raised slogans against the government, and voiced their opposition to fresh rules in the state to apply for the pension of widows, senior citizens and differently abled persons.

Former MLA Rajinder Beri said, “Now, the government has made it mandatory for a person to furnish a Class X certificate, a birth certificate or a school-leaving certificate to apply for pension. In order to be eligible for pension, a man has to be at least 65 years old and a woman must be 58 years old. But how will elderly persons be able to produce their certificates. Earlier, one only had to produce the Aadhaar card to apply for pension.” He claimed that the move has been taken to slash the number of persons who can apply for pension. The protesters stressed that the government should reconsider the step.

The protesters rued that 16 months since AAP came to power in the state, the party has only been taking steps which are “anti-public”.