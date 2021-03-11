Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Members of the District Congress Committee (Urban) under its president Balraj Thakur on Monday staged a protest dharna and took out a march in protest against the death of 28-year-old Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Under DCC (Urban) president Balraj Thakur, working president Harjinder Singh Lada and S Nirmal Singh Nimma, Congress workers and office-bearers gathered at Congress Bhawan in the city.

The workers earlier paid tributes to Moosewala by observing silence for some time following which all workers marched to the office of Police Commissioner, Jalandhar, while raising slogans “Punjab sarkar murdabad”, where they held a protest demonstration.

After the dharna, the workers along with the president handed over a memorandum to the Police Commissioner condemning the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and also raised concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. They also urged the Punjab Government to control the law and order situation.

Balkar Thakur said if the culprits in the murder case were not caught soon, they would intensify their agitation. DCC (Rural) president Darshan Singh Tahli, former MLA Rajinder Beri, Mayor Jagdish Raja, Congress were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, blaming the ruling AAP for pruning singer Sidhu Moosewala’s security along with that of 423 other VIPs, members of the district Youth Congress also held a protest on the issue. Following the directions of the Youth Congress president Srinivas, members of the district Youth Congress gathered to burn effigies of Arvind Kejriwali and Bhagwant Mann.

‘A complete failure of AAP govt’

While paying tributes to Moosewala, district Youth Congress president Angad Dutta said it was disheartening that a young talent, who had made a name for himself internationally on his own, became a victim of political vendetta. Besides, following the directions of Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas, members of the district Youth Congress gathered and burnt effigies of Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Angad Dutta said the killing of the singer once again raised a question mark over the safety and security of people in Punjab. It seemed that there was no fear of the law. There is no end to incidents of murder and violent attack in the state.