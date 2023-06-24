Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

The Congress has finally decided to move court against the government over the recently released map of the wards in Jalandhar.

District Congress Committee members said the government wanted their nominees to win the elections and delimitation of wards was done accordingly. Congress leaders had been taking legal advice and met today at Congress Bhawan. Several former councillors also joined the meeting.

Former Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri, had told The Tribune that without consulting Jagdish Garg, Gyan Chand and Balraj Thakur, who were the members of the delimitation committee, the map was released. “We are seeking legal advice to challenge the map,” he had said.

He added there was a ward at Dhanowali, in which the SC population is 6,500 and general 3,500. Despite this, the ward has been made general. There are many such problems in the map.

Residents, too, have started approaching the authorities against the new map. Members of the Defence Colony Residents Society have submitted their objection to the Deputy Commissioner. Society president Jasbir Singh Randhawa said their society comprsies hardly 350 houses and around 500 votes; and it was divided into two wards.

Earlier in ward number 21, our society has been divided into wards 31 and 18.” he said, adding that it had never happened before and their society was a registered one for the past 36 years. He said it would create problems as people of the same society would have to visit different councillors. An advocate, Navjot Singh, has also sent objections to the MC Commissioner.