Congress warns of mass movement in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, September 20

The AAP government in the state is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation. Because of this, neither common man nor the media is safe, said Congress leaders during a meeting headed by district unit president Arun Dogra Mickey. Former MLA Pawan Adia and other leaders were also present.

Dogra said the Bhagwant Mann-led government did not take any issue seriously. Former MLA Pawan Adia said it was sad to see a block head of the Congress being shot inside his house in Moga and alleged that now people were not safe even in their homes. The murder of a shopkeeper in Phagwara and the news of firing and murder at some places clearly showed that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating.

The Congress leaders warned the government that if serious efforts were not made to improve the law and order situation in Punjab, the Congress would start a mass movement. Former chairman of the Market Committee and senior vice-president of the District Congress Committee Rajesh Gupta, urban unit head Navpreet Rehal, councillors Ashok Mehra and Pavitardeep and SC wing urban unit chairman Gurdeep Katoch were also present on the occasion.

