Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Jalandhar, July 7

Congress leaders organised a protest near the district administrative complex against the BJP over its alleged tactics of intimidating and pressurising the party leadership. The protest started soon after the reports of dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s plea by the Gujarat High Court came in. Congress leaders and workers burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among those who led the protest were Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, DCC chief Rajinder Beri, Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya and woman activist Jasleen Sethi. The leaders said the law of the land did not seem to be equal for all as they said even tainted BJP leaders were going scot-free. Chaudhary said the Constitution of the country needs to be safeguarded and lawlessness needs to be controlled. “The protest was held to express solidarity with our leader Rahul Gandhi highlighting that every party worker pan-India stands with him in his fight against the tyrant government”.

Party workers protest

Phagwara: Irate Congress workers led by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal today held a demonstration and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reports of the decision of the Gujarat High Court to reject the appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in. Addressing the protesters, Dhaliwal, who is also the District Congress Committee chief, alleged that the RSS and the BJP were dictating terms even to the judiciary, which was not a good sign for a democracy. Block Congress Committee president Taranjit Walia, former president Sanjeev Bugga, Vinod Vermani, Ram Pal Uppal and Munish Parbhakar were also present on the occasion.