Congress workers slam FIR against Rahul over ‘purification’ ritual remarks

Congress workers staged a protest at Dr BR Ambedkar Park in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, on Sunday in response to the FIR registered by Uttarakhand Police against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The protest was organised on the directions of the Congress high command and was led by District Congress Committee president and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

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Congress leaders and workers strongly condemned the registration of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against the BJP government and Uttarakhand Police. They demanded that an FIR also be registered against the BJP workers allegedly involved in a ‘purification’ ceremony held at the site of a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

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Addressing the gathering, MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said the protests were being held across the country under the directions of the Congress high command to uphold social justice, constitutional equality and the dignity of every citizen. He alleged that BJP-RSS-linked workers had conducted the purported ‘purification’ ceremony at the venue of Kharge’s rally, which, according to the Congress, raised serious questions about constitutional values and social equality.

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Dhaliwal said Rahul Gandhi had taken up the matter and through a press conference, demanded strict legal action and registration of an FIR against those allegedly responsible. However, he alleged, instead of taking action against the persons involved, the BJP-led Uttarakhand government had used the state police to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi.

The Phagwara MLA termed the action against Rahul Gandhi as an instance of political vendetta and alleged misuse of government machinery. He said it was highly condemnable that the BJP was allegedly defending caste-based conduct while an Opposition leader who had raised his voice against it was facing an FIR.

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Dhaliwal asserted that the Congress would not tolerate social injustice, caste-based discrimination or violations of constitutional rights.

He demanded immediate legal action against the BJP workers allegedly responsible for the incident in Uttarakhand and called for an impartial investigation into the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi. He added that the Congress would not be intimidated by governmental pressure or political vendetta.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the protest, including representatives and workers of Block Congress Phagwara urban and rural units, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, SC Wing and OBC Wing.