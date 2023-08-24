Congress workers stage protest over hospital's poor condition

Jalandhar, August 23
In a strong display of dissatisfaction, members of the Congress party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Civil Hospital, highlighting what they perceived as the Punjab Government’s neglect of the healthcare system.
The protesters, led by Rajinder Berry, head of the Jalandhar Congress Committee, voiced their concerns and drew attention to the absence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann from the state.
The main point of contention for the protesters was lack of proper attention being given to civil hospitals across the state. They also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to symbolize their frustration with his absence and what they alleged to be misplaced priorities.
While addressing the gathering, Rajinder Berry emphasized the need to highlight the CM’s frequent engagements in political campaigns outside the state. Berry questioned the authenticity of claims that the government was efficiently functioning, arguing that the ground reality contradicted these assertions.
He criticised the focus on setting up mohalla clinics while neglecting the staff shortage in these clinics, which in turn, led to further deterioration in conditions of civil hospitals.
One of the pressing concerns raised by the protesters was the reported denial of necessary medications to patients within the Civil Hospital premises. The Congress workers said this situation had come to a pretty pass, urging the government to take immediate action to rectify the dire circumstances that patients were facing.
Sharry Chadha, another protester, drew attention to the parallel decline in healthcare provisions due to insufficient staff at the Civil Hospital. Chadha highlighted the gradual deterioration in the quality of medical services and the increasing difficulties faced by the public.
