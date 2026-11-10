Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Cong's first list of candidates by month-end: Pargat

Cong's first list of candidates by month-end: Pargat

Open to alliance with Left; PCC chief, Bajwa target AAP, SAD and BJP

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:24 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PPCC chief Pargat Singh and leader Partap Singh Bajwa pay obeisance at Vishwakarma Temple in Phagwara . A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) is likely to release its first list of candidates by the month-end, PPCC president Pargat Singh said while talking to The Tribune at the residence of Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal here on Monday.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with other political parties, Pargat and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa indicated that the Congress could consider an alliance with the Left. Their remarks assume significance as the party prepares its political strategy for the coming electoral contest in Punjab.

Before proceeding to Shri Vishwakarma Mandir, both leaders launched a strong attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, accusing them of pursuing policies that had adversely affected Punjab and its people.

Targeting the ruling AAP government, Pargat and Bajwa alleged that Punjab's financial position had deteriorated, with the state burdened by mounting debt during its tenure. They questioned the government's claims of providing an honest and transparent administration, alleging that corruption continued to increase despite its repeated promises of clean governance.

Advertisement

They also held the AAP government responsible for the growing drug menace, rising criminal activities and the deteriorating law and order situation. Taking aim at SAD, the Congress leaders also questioned the political legacy and governance record of the Akali Dal, particularly its previous tenure in power.

The SAD, which governed Punjab for several years, has faced sustained political criticism over issues concerning the drug problem, sacrilege incidents and the handling of the law and order situation during its previous rule.

The BJP also came under criticism from the Congress leaders. The party's political role in Punjab, both during its earlier alliance with the SAD and after parting ways with the Akalis in 2020, has remained a subject of debate. The BJP has been attempting to expand its independent political base in the state, while the Congress has questioned its policies and political approach towards Punjab.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, retired Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh joined the Congress in the presence of Pargat Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal. His induction is expected to add to the party's organisational strength in the Phagwara area.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts