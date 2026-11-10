The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) is likely to release its first list of candidates by the month-end, PPCC president Pargat Singh said while talking to The Tribune at the residence of Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal here on Monday.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with other political parties, Pargat and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa indicated that the Congress could consider an alliance with the Left. Their remarks assume significance as the party prepares its political strategy for the coming electoral contest in Punjab.

Before proceeding to Shri Vishwakarma Mandir, both leaders launched a strong attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, accusing them of pursuing policies that had adversely affected Punjab and its people.

Targeting the ruling AAP government, Pargat and Bajwa alleged that Punjab's financial position had deteriorated, with the state burdened by mounting debt during its tenure. They questioned the government's claims of providing an honest and transparent administration, alleging that corruption continued to increase despite its repeated promises of clean governance.

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They also held the AAP government responsible for the growing drug menace, rising criminal activities and the deteriorating law and order situation. Taking aim at SAD, the Congress leaders also questioned the political legacy and governance record of the Akali Dal, particularly its previous tenure in power.

The SAD, which governed Punjab for several years, has faced sustained political criticism over issues concerning the drug problem, sacrilege incidents and the handling of the law and order situation during its previous rule.

The BJP also came under criticism from the Congress leaders. The party's political role in Punjab, both during its earlier alliance with the SAD and after parting ways with the Akalis in 2020, has remained a subject of debate. The BJP has been attempting to expand its independent political base in the state, while the Congress has questioned its policies and political approach towards Punjab.

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Meanwhile, retired Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh joined the Congress in the presence of Pargat Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal. His induction is expected to add to the party's organisational strength in the Phagwara area.