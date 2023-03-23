Conserve water for future generation: Hoshiarpur DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

To celebrate World Water Day, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a lecture at Digital Library, here today. A large number of ITI students, representatives of Nehru Yuva Kendra and general public participated in the event.

Earlier, in order to mark International Forest Day, which was celebrated yesterday, a plantation drive was held in coordination with the District Forest Officer near the Bhangi choe, where Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Asstt Commissioner Vyom Bhardwaj, along with Field Publicity Officer of the CBC Rajesh Bali, planted saplings. The block officer of the Forest Department, Harshika, was also present on the occasion.

Komal Mittal said this was her endeavour to make Hoshiarpur greener. She exhorted people to plant saplings and also look after them for the better environment.

She said water conservation should be everybody’s concern. “We must collectively conserve water for the future generations. Celebrating World Water Day is not enough rather we all should pledge not to waste water unnecessarily,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Harbir Singh, community development specialist from the Department of Jal Jeevan Mission, said as per a United Nations’ report, out of every four persons, one does not have access to clean drinking water.

The vice-principal of ITI Hoshiarpur, Gurnam Singh, was also present on the occasion. A play, highlighting water conversation, was also performed at the event.