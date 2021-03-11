'Conserve wetlands to protect migratory birds'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Migratory Bird Day by organising a webinar on “Birds connect our world”. Around 100 students and teachers from all over Punjab participated through virtual mode.

Dr Bitapi C Sinha from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, was the key speaker at the occasion. She said that World Migratory Bird Day is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, followed by their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve migratory birds. She informed that Indian subcontinent plays host to a number of migratory birds in summers as well as winters. It is estimated that over hundred species of migratory birds fly to India, either in search of feeding grounds or to escape the severe winter of their native habitat. The beauty of the birds, combined with the splendor of the natural environment provides the perfect setting for a nature lover, she added.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said India has rich bird diversity of both, resident and migratory species and there is dire need to conserve them and their habitats.