'Conserve wetlands to protect migratory birds'

Jalandhar, May 14
Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Migratory Bird Day by organising a webinar on “Birds connect our world”. Around 100 students and teachers from all over Punjab participated through virtual mode.
Dr Bitapi C Sinha from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, was the key speaker at the occasion. She said that World Migratory Bird Day is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, followed by their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve migratory birds. She informed that Indian subcontinent plays host to a number of migratory birds in summers as well as winters. It is estimated that over hundred species of migratory birds fly to India, either in search of feeding grounds or to escape the severe winter of their native habitat. The beauty of the birds, combined with the splendor of the natural environment provides the perfect setting for a nature lover, she added.
Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said India has rich bird diversity of both, resident and migratory species and there is dire need to conserve them and their habitats.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...