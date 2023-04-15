Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Jalandhar, April 14
To prevent the use of money and liquor to influence voters during the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh has directed surveillance teams to keep a vigil over unaccounted cash and illicit liquor throughout the election process. At a meeting with officials, the DC said the administration had deployed numerous expert teams to closely monitor the movement of cash and other valuables that could be used to lure voters.
To ensure an impartial and transparent election, 81 static surveillance teams, 27 VSTs, 81 flying squad teams, and 18 video viewing teams have been deployed across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. The teams have been tasked with checking the flow of money, liquor, and other materials, and have been conducting round-the-clock checks. The DC further said the provisions of the model code of conduct were being strictly enforced in the district to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders and prevent voters from being swayed by freebies offered by candidates and political parties. He also stated that the administration was committed to conducting free, fair and transparent polls and was working closely with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Income Tax, and Excise Department for strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.
The meeting was attended by several officials, including ADC (UD) Jasbir Singh, ADC (D) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, Deputy Commissioner Police Jagmohan Singh, and in-charge of various surveillance teams.
The district administration has deployed the following across all nine Assembly constituencies in the district:
81 static surveillance teams
27 video surveillance team
81 flying squads
18 video viewing teams
The teams have been tasked with checking the flow of money, liquor and other materials. They have been conducting round-the-clock checks.
