Constituency Watch: Bholath

By Deepkamal Kaur

Bholath is a semi-rural constituency of Kapurthala district comprising Bholath, Nadala and Begowal. The constituency has been seeing a fierce contest between Sukhpal Khaira and Jagir Kaur (last time her son-in-law) for the past five terms of which Jagir Kaur has won thrice and Khaira two times. This time, barring Jagir Kaur, all other main candidates have originated from the Congress.

Bibi Jagir Kaur

Party: SAD

Age: 67 years

Qualification: BA, BEd

Background: She was the first woman SGPC chief and got elected thrice. She quit the post recently to contest from her home constituency. She has won from the seat in 1997, 2002 and 2012. She could not contest last time as she did not get relief from the SC in a case pertaining to the mysterious death of her daughter. She represents Lubana community, which has a large presence in town. She is also banking on the support of followers of a dera which she is running in Begowal.

Priorities:

1. To get sewage, inter-locking tile work completed

2. To open medical college

3. To provide transport facility in govt schools

Sukhpal Khaira

Party: Congress

Age: 56 years

Qualification: BA-II

Background: A firebrand leader, he won for the first time as Congress MLA in 2007. He won for the second time in 2017, but as AAP candidate and became the Leader of the Opposition. But later he quit AAP too and formed the Punjab Ekta Party and contested unsuccessfully from Bathinda in 2019 Parliamentary poll. He rejoined Congress in June 2021. Recently, he remained in jail for 78 days in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and got bail from HC last week.

Priorities:

1. To fight for any victimisation, wrong framing of youth in cases

2. To provide a good govt hospital

3. To set up a new sports/education centre

Amandeep Gora Gill

Party: PLC

Age: 42 years

Qualification: Class X

Background: He has been a protégé of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. He claims to have taken care of the constituency as the Congress leader ever since Sukhpal Khaira had joined AAP. He was a ticket seeker from the party this time and got annoyed when Khaira got it. He left Congress to join Punjab Lok Congress about three weeks ago. By profession, he is a businessman.

Priorities:

1. To get Centre schemes for the welfare of town

2. To ensure adequate staff in govt schools

3. To improve healthcare system

Ranjit Singh Rana

Party: AAP

Age: 63 years

Qualification: BA I

Background: He had contested on Congress ticket in 2017 but had lost deposit getting only 5,923 votes. He moved to AAP in July 2021, just a month after Sukhpal Khaira rejoined the Congress. He is an agriculturist and a transporter by profession. He also remained president of the truck union, sarpanch of a village and chairman & director of Cooperative Bank.

Priorities:

1. To provide corruption-free administration

2. To solve the issue of overflowing sewage in Bholath and Begowal

3. To provide better health, education facilities