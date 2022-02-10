Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Rajinder Beri

by Aparna Banerji

AS sanitation, drugs and traffic woes pose considerable problems here, the constituency at the heart of the central urban voter base of Jalandhar district (as its name suggests) battles many civic issues. Traditionally, a BJP stronghold, the seat has been won by the party in 1985, 1997, 2007 and 2012. The Congress has won it in 1980, 1992, 2002 and 2017. Both in 2007 and 2012, the seat was won by BJP leader Manoranajan Kalia. However, in 2017, Congress' Rajinder Beri defeated Kalia by a margin of 24,078 votes. The duo is set for their third consecutive contest from the seat. In 2012, Kalia won and in 2017 Beri. Here are main candidates from the seat:

Party: Congress

Age: 57 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: He was part of the NSUI and the Youth Congress. It is for the third time that he is contesting from the Jalandhar Central seat. In 2017 elections, he had won the seat by over 24,000 votes. It was amidst immense factionalism that Beri bagged the seat this year. The Jalandhar Mayor had opened front against him, raising questions on his viability as candidate. A former councillor, both Beri and his wife Uma Beri have been councillors three times.

Priorities: 1. Fixing traffic mess at underpasses.

2. Fix the flawed PAP flyover

3. Improving sanitation

Party: BJP

Age: 63 years

Qualification: BCom, LLB

Background: The veteran BJP leader and former Cabinet minister has been raising issues concerning civic amenities, freedom fighters and martyrs. He also faced the most intense of protests from farmers. A two-time MLA from the constituency, Kalia is known for speaking not just against Congress arch rivals but also his own party colleagues during the Akali-BJP times on civic issues. Kalia will be facing off against Beri for the third consecutive time.

Priorities: 1. Addressing traffic congestion

2. Ring Road around constituency

3. Streamlining garbage disposal

Party: SAD

Age: 52 years

Qualification: Class XI

Background: The SAD has placed its bet on Chandan Grewal, the robust SC candidate who has been chosen to contest from Jalandhar Central, a General seat. President of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation, Grewal has been known to call out subsequent political dispensations on issues of the rights of Dalits, especially safai sewaks. He contested the 2017 election from Kartarpur on AAP ticket. He joined the Akali Dal in May 2019.

Priorities: 1. Improvement of sports, edu and health services

2. Job opportunities for youth

3. Eradication of drugs

Party: AAP

Age: 52 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: His name was announced amidst much rumblings in the party. Previously he has served as state vice-chairman of the Arora-Khatri Welfare Board, appointed by the Congress government. Joining the AAP just ahead of the election, he is among the three controversial AAP candidates, who were chosen amidst an uproar within the party. The 52-year-old has been making up for it with hectic campaigning and meetings in the area.

Priorities: 1. Overall dev of area

2. Clean water and better medical care

3. Better schools and edu infra

