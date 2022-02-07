Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Avneet kaur
Jalandhar North which encompasses a major part of the city's industrial area has 23 wards, majority of which falls in old Jalandhar city where the old sewer and water supply system have always remained major issues. Interestingly, both Congress and BJP are quite strong here as former Congress minister Avtar Henry, father of present MLA Bawa Henry, had won the seat three times in the past in 1992, 1997 and 2002. While the former CPS KD Bhandari, who had been BJP's candidate from the seat since 2007, has won from here twice i.e. in 2007 and 2012. In 2017, Congress fielded Junior Henry and he won against Bhandari by 32,291 votes, the biggest margin in Jalandhar then. Even though the seat this time will witness a five-way contest, the battle being watched closely is between the incumbent MLA and KD Bhandari. Here are the main candidates from the seat...
KD Bhandari
Party: BJP
Age: 61 years
Qualification: Graduate
Background: A businessman-turned-politician, KD Bhandari is one of the BJPs tallest leaders in the district. He made his entry in politics in 1980 as student leader. He was the councillor and Opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation from 2002 to 2007. He has remained MLA from the seat two times in a row i.e. in 2007 and 2012. He is also the former chief parliamentary secretary of the Punjab Government.
Priorities:
1. Making area drug and corruption free
2. Better facilities and infrastructure for industries
3. Improving edu, health infra
Bawa Henry
Party: Congress
Age: 43 years
Qualification: Class XII
Background: The sitting MLA from the seat, Bawa Henry is an agriculturist and transporter by profession. He is the son of former three-time Congress MLA and Minister Avtar Henry. Popularly known as Junior Henry, he made his political debut in 2017 after his father could not get the ticket due to his dual citizenship. He has defeated two-time MLA Bhandari by 32,291 votes, the biggest margin in Jalandhar in 2017 elections.
Priorities:
1. Improving education facilities
2. Giving thrust to e-vehicles, installing cameras
3. Construction of focal point
Dinesh Dhall
Party: AAP
Age: 48 years
Qualification: Class XII
Background: A two-time councillor, Dinesh Dhall, left Congress and joined AAP in the first week of January this year. He was strongly opposing the candidature of Junior Henry from the seat. He also remained general secretary of Punjab Youth Congress. He has been active in local politics for a long time and was earlier considered close to former minister Avtar Henry. He was also ex-district president of Shiromani Akali Dal.
Priorities:
1. Modern schools and quality education
2. Health facilities, employment to youth
3. Campaign against drugs
Des Raj Jassal
Party: SSM
Age: 60 years
Qualification: Class VIII
Background: Des Raj Jassal is a former Congressman. He is popular in his area for raising public issues. He had remained Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Councillor for four-times. He contested his first two local body elections as an independent candidate and then joined Congress in 2010. His wife too remained a Congress councillor from Ward Number 1. He left Congress last year after SSM offered him the ticket from the seat.
Priorities:
1. Improving health infrastructure
2. Action against drug mafia
3. Streamlining educational system
Kuldeep Singh Lubana
Party: BSP
Age: 54 years
Qualification: Class VIII
Background: A staunch Akali worker, Kuldeep Singh Lubana, has been associated with Shiromani Akali Dal since 1990. His wife is still an SAD councillor with the Municipal Corporation from Ward Number 5. As SAD and BSP are contesting in an alliance this time, the seat was given to BSP, and the parties together decided to field Lubana on BSP's symbol. He says he has always been vocal about public issues and worked on ground zero.
Priorities:
1. Solving waterlogging problem in low-lying areas
2. Ensuring water supply
3. Campaign against drugs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...