Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Jalandhar North which encompasses a major part of the city's industrial area has 23 wards, majority of which falls in old Jalandhar city where the old sewer and water supply system have always remained major issues. Interestingly, both Congress and BJP are quite strong here as former Congress minister Avtar Henry, father of present MLA Bawa Henry, had won the seat three times in the past in 1992, 1997 and 2002. While the former CPS KD Bhandari, who had been BJP's candidate from the seat since 2007, has won from here twice i.e. in 2007 and 2012. In 2017, Congress fielded Junior Henry and he won against Bhandari by 32,291 votes, the biggest margin in Jalandhar then. Even though the seat this time will witness a five-way contest, the battle being watched closely is between the incumbent MLA and KD Bhandari. Here are the main candidates from the seat...

KD Bhandari Party: BJP Age: 61 years Qualification: Graduate Background: A businessman-turned-politician, KD Bhandari is one of the BJPs tallest leaders in the district. He made his entry in politics in 1980 as student leader. He was the councillor and Opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation from 2002 to 2007. He has remained MLA from the seat two times in a row i.e. in 2007 and 2012. He is also the former chief parliamentary secretary of the Punjab Government. Priorities: 1. Making area drug and corruption free 2. Better facilities and infrastructure for industries 3. Improving edu, health infra

Bawa Henry

Party: Congress

Age: 43 years

Qualification: Class XII

Background: The sitting MLA from the seat, Bawa Henry is an agriculturist and transporter by profession. He is the son of former three-time Congress MLA and Minister Avtar Henry. Popularly known as Junior Henry, he made his political debut in 2017 after his father could not get the ticket due to his dual citizenship. He has defeated two-time MLA Bhandari by 32,291 votes, the biggest margin in Jalandhar in 2017 elections.

Priorities:

1. Improving education facilities

2. Giving thrust to e-vehicles, installing cameras

3. Construction of focal point

Dinesh Dhall Party: AAP Age: 48 years Qualification: Class XII Background: A two-time councillor, Dinesh Dhall, left Congress and joined AAP in the first week of January this year. He was strongly opposing the candidature of Junior Henry from the seat. He also remained general secretary of Punjab Youth Congress. He has been active in local politics for a long time and was earlier considered close to former minister Avtar Henry. He was also ex-district president of Shiromani Akali Dal. Priorities: 1. Modern schools and quality education 2. Health facilities, employment to youth 3. Campaign against drugs

Des Raj Jassal

Party: SSM

Age: 60 years

Qualification: Class VIII

Background: Des Raj Jassal is a former Congressman. He is popular in his area for raising public issues. He had remained Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Councillor for four-times. He contested his first two local body elections as an independent candidate and then joined Congress in 2010. His wife too remained a Congress councillor from Ward Number 1. He left Congress last year after SSM offered him the ticket from the seat.

Priorities:

1. Improving health infrastructure

2. Action against drug mafia

3. Streamlining educational system