Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

By Aparna Banerji

ONE of three urban constituencies in the heart of Jalandhar, Jalandhar West is a prominent urban seat of Jalandhar. Until 2007, it was called Jalandhar South and was named Jalandhar West after delimitation. The constituency was a stronghold of the Kaypee family having been won both by Congress veteran Darshan Singh Kaypee twice and his son Mohinder Singh Kaypee four times (Darshan Kaypee won it in 1977 and 1980 and MS Kaypee won it in 1985, 92 and 2002). Meanwhile, it was won by BJP leader Chuni Lal Bhagat in 1997, 2007 and 2012. In the 2017 election it was again claimed by the Congress. In 2017, Sushil Kumar Rinku of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chuni Lal Bhagt's son Mahinder Pal Bhagat from the BJP with a margin of 17,334 votes. Here are the main candidates from the seat:

Sushil Kumar Rinku

Party: Congress

Age: 46 years

Qualification: Class XII

Background: The young Congress leader is one of the robust leaders in the area marking his presence and also often courting controversy. He enjoys significant popularity. Known for being outspoken, he has constantly hit headlines - whether for calling out party colleagues or picking up a spat with bureaucrats. While Rinku's win in 2017, got the seat back to the Congress after going the BJP way for two elections before that, he is poised for an interesting three-way contest this time.

Priorities: 1. Beautification of roads.

2. Covering up of naked electricity wires in the area

3. Uplift of health infra, provision of dispensaries

Anil Kumar Meenia

Party: BSP

Age: 55 years

Qualification: MA, MBA, FIII

Background: The BSP leader joined the party in April this year and will be trying out his maiden electoral outing being fielded as the candidate from the seat by the Akali-BSP alliance. Formerly working with BSP-affiliate BMCEF (Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation), he served with the organisation for 20 years. In April, after taking voluntary retirement, he planned to dabble in politics.

Priorities: 1. Curbing sale of illegal liquor, drugs

2. Acting against illegal lottery shops in area

3. Addressing the waste mgmt issue at Wariana village dump

Mahinder Pal Singh Bhagat

Party: BJP

Age: 64 years

Qualification: Class X

Background: The BJP veteran is the son of BJP leader and former minister Chuni Lal Bhagat. Mahinder has been serving the BJP since he was young. He contested from the Jalandhar West seat in 2017 as well. Formerly with the Jan Sangh too, he is among the

BJP leaders who have been repeated as candidates on the urban seats in Jalandhar. While Bhagat also filed his nominations on Monday, he has been actively campaigning in the area, marking his presence with electorates.

Priorities: 1 .Improving law and order situation, curbing drugs

2. Development of infra

3. Inquiry into the misuse of govt funds