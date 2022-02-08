Constituency watch: Mukerian

By Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

THE constituency has been a traditional Congress bastion and a family bastion for Dr Kewal Krishan's family who reigned the constituency since 1969. In 1997, Arunesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat, but Dr Kewal won it back in 2002. In 2007, Arunesh won again, but the seat came back to Dr Kewal's family with his son Rajneesh Babbi winning it in 2012 as an Independent and then in 2017 as a Congress candidate. After his death, his wife Indu Bala won the seat in the by-election. Having 273 villages and one city, Mukerian has a total of 2,01,891 voters - 1,03,054 men, 98,830 women and seven third-gender voters. There seems to be a multi-cornered contest in Mukerian among four main candidates.

Jangi Lal Mahajan

Party: BJP

Age: 74 years

Qualification: Higher Secondary

Background: A businessman by profession, he has been associated with the BJP since 1967 (earlier with Jana Sangh). He has been district (Hoshiarpur) BJP president for nine years. He was elected as an councillor in 1992 and again in 1998 unopposed. He remained the president of the Mukerian municipal council. He is in the fray with the slogan of ‘MLA for one day in each village’.

Priorities: 1. Salary, allowances to be spent on constituency

2. No corruption in govt offices

3. Govt college for girls in area

Sarabjot Singh Sabi

Party: SAD

Age: 44 years

Qualification: BSc II

Background: He entered politics at a young age. At the age of 22, he was the circle president of the Youth Akali Dal. Then he became the district president and remained the Doaba zone president. He contested the Zila Parishad election and remained its chairman. Sabi is considered as a close aide of Sukhbir Badal and has been vocal against illegal mining in kandi area.

Priorities: 1. Govt college and technical institute in area

2. Sports stadium to be raised

3. More jobs in Kandi area

Indu Bala

Party: Congress

Age: 60 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: The sitting MLA of Mukerian is daughter-in-law of veteran Congressman of Punjab Dr Kewal Krishan who has been the finance minister of the state. Her husband was elected as an MLA in 2012, as an Independent and on the Congress ticket in 2017. After his death, Indu was fielded as a Congress candidate in the 2019 by-election and won the seat.

Priorities: 1. Sports stadium for youth

2. Boost to health services

3. Govt college in constituency

Gurdhian Singh Multani

Party: AAP

Age: 58 years

Qualification: PG in Economics

Background: Multani was a lecturer in SPN College, Mukerian, and left his job and started a computer institute. He runs two international schools - one each in Mukerian and Tanda. He also runs an NGO, which organises medical camps in various areas. He joined the AAP in 2016, was appointed zone vice-president in 2017 and Mukerian constituency in-charge.

Priorities: 1. To end corruption in govt offices

2. Illegal mining to be stopped

3. Start govt college in area