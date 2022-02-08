Constituency watch: Mukerian

Constituency watch: Mukerian

Jangi Lal Mahajan

By Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

THE constituency has been a traditional Congress bastion and a family bastion for Dr Kewal Krishan's family who reigned the constituency since 1969. In 1997, Arunesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat, but Dr Kewal won it back in 2002. In 2007, Arunesh won again, but the seat came back to Dr Kewal's family with his son Rajneesh Babbi winning it in 2012 as an Independent and then in 2017 as a Congress candidate. After his death, his wife Indu Bala won the seat in the by-election. Having 273 villages and one city, Mukerian has a total of 2,01,891 voters - 1,03,054 men, 98,830 women and seven third-gender voters. There seems to be a multi-cornered contest in Mukerian among four main candidates.

Jangi Lal Mahajan

Party: BJP

Age: 74 years

Qualification: Higher Secondary

Background: A businessman by profession, he has been associated with the BJP since 1967 (earlier with Jana Sangh). He has been district (Hoshiarpur) BJP president for nine years. He was elected as an councillor in 1992 and again in 1998 unopposed. He remained the president of the Mukerian municipal council. He is in the fray with the slogan of ‘MLA for one day in each village’.

Priorities: 1. Salary, allowances to be spent on constituency

2. No corruption in govt offices

3. Govt college for girls in area

Sarabjot Singh Sabi

Party: SAD

Age: 44 years

Qualification: BSc II

Background: He entered politics at a young age. At the age of 22, he was the circle president of the Youth Akali Dal. Then he became the district president and remained the Doaba zone president. He contested the Zila Parishad election and remained its chairman. Sabi is considered as a close aide of Sukhbir Badal and has been vocal against illegal mining in kandi area.

Priorities: 1. Govt college and technical institute in area

2. Sports stadium to be raised

3. More jobs in Kandi area

Indu Bala

Party: Congress

Age: 60 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: The sitting MLA of Mukerian is daughter-in-law of veteran Congressman of Punjab Dr Kewal Krishan who has been the finance minister of the state. Her husband was elected as an MLA in 2012, as an Independent and on the Congress ticket in 2017. After his death, Indu was fielded as a Congress candidate in the 2019 by-election and won the seat.

Priorities: 1. Sports stadium for youth

2. Boost to health services

3. Govt college in constituency

Gurdhian Singh Multani

Party: AAP

Age: 58 years

Qualification: PG in Economics

Background: Multani was a lecturer in SPN College, Mukerian, and left his job and started a computer institute. He runs two international schools - one each in Mukerian and Tanda. He also runs an NGO, which organises medical camps in various areas. He joined the AAP in 2016, was appointed zone vice-president in 2017 and Mukerian constituency in-charge.

Priorities: 1. To end corruption in govt offices

2. Illegal mining to be stopped

3. Start govt college in area

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college