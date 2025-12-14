Constitution Day celebrated in Phagwara

The Red Ribbon Club of MLU DAV College organised a special seminar on Constitution Day to spread awareness about the importance of the Indian Constitution and the duties of citizens under the able guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa.

Advertisement

Students participated enthusiastically in the event. Special highlights of the programme were speeches and poems that expressed the key features of the Constitution, such as fundamental rights, fundamental duties, and the role of youth in protecting the environment as responsible citizens and how everyone can contribute to the country by following constitutional values.

Advertisement

In her address, Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa explained the principles of justice, equality, and liberty enshrined in the Constitution urging everyone to contribute to the nation's progress by respecting these values. She emphasised that it is not just a symbol of law. It represents rich cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity that use it as strength to build a better future.

Advertisement

The Principal appreciated the members for taking the initiative to organise an informative and meaningful event and encouraged students to follow the principles of equality, justice, and environmental responsibility. The event concluded with reading of the Preamble and took a pledge to follow the values of democracy, equality, and freedom in their daily lives.