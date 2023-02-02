Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, February 1

An indoor stadium conceived for Nakodar town about 35 years back is still hanging fire.

The decision to construct an indoor stadium was taken back in 1988 and work began on the land opposite the Civil Hospital.

Thousands of rupees were spent on the construction, but it could not be completed.

Late Congress leader Umrao Singh had laid the foundation stone for the project and the Punjab Government even released a grant of Rs 1.95 lakh on March 8, 1988, for the construction of the indoor stadium.

However, the amount was not utilised, and the state internal audit department passed strictures against the non-utilisation of funds, the Punjab State Sports Council directed the Nagar council to refund grants that were not utilised on time.

The residents blame municipal authorities for failing to provide adequate space for sports.

Former MC president Aditya Bhatara said that then-Chief Minster PS Badal had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for completing the indoor stadium during his Sangat darshan here and estimates had been submitted to the authorities concerned for approval.