Construction of lawyers’ chambers: Contractor, supervisor booked on DBA president’s complaint

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 27

The Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 34 and 120B of IPC against the contractor and supervisor for alleged irregularities in the construction of lawyers’ chambers in the New Court Complex.

District Bar Association president RP Dhir said that while hearing the application filed by him, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rupinder Singh had on Thursday ordered the Sadar police to register a case. An application was filed in the court on behalf of the District Bar Association requesting the court for the police to be instructed to investigate the matter and to monitor the case. While disposing of the petition filed on November 9, the court had given the above order.

It is noteworthy that on April 10, the courts of the district were shifted to the New Court Complex. Along with this, chambers were also allotted to the lawyers, constructed at the rate of Rs 4 lakh per chamber. Dhir said that 231 such chambers were constructed by contractor Manmeet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and the construction work was supervised by supervisor Rajeev Devgan. When the lawyers started shifting to their new chambers, it was found that the construction work was of poor quality. The condition was so bad that a client even died after a fitting in a chamber fell.

After this, on June 1, an application was given by the District Bar Association to the Deputy Commissioner demanding an investigation into the matter. The District Magistrate had handed over the case to the Vigilance wing of PWD. The Vigilance wing had later replied that they did not have sufficient resources for this investigation. An investigation was conducted by an independent authorised agency in which the construction work was found to be of poor quality.

The Sadar police have initiated further action after registering a case against the accused contractor and supervisor.

#Hoshiarpur