Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

A food and nutrition show was organised at Science City, Kapurthala, under the Mission LiFE (A Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change initiative) with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology as the state nodal agency.

On the occasion, Science City Director General Dr Neelima Jerath said, “Traditional Indian foods have been prepared for many years and the preparation varies across the country. Traditional wisdom about the processing of food, its preservation techniques, and their therapeutic effects have been established for many generations in India. Food systems can deliver numerous biological functions through dietary components in the human body. Indian traditional foods are also recognised as functional foods because of the presence of functional components such as body-healing chemicals, antioxidants, dietary fibers, and probiotics. These functional molecules help in weight management, maintaining the blood sugar level balance and supporting the immunity of the body.”

Science City Director Dr Rajesh Grover said we need to have scientific temperament and healthy eating habits for a sustainable future. This show aims to promote the generation of new ideas in healthy eating, adopting an integrative nutritional approach and instilling good food habits besides providing a platform to all budding chefs.

Sumit Chakraborty, Executive Chef, ITC Fortune, Jalandhar and Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, School of Hotel Management, Lovely Professional University were the judges at the event. The competition was organised under two themes: Health and Traditional Foods and Foods from Millets.

More than 300 students from Hotel Management institutes and colleges, schools and housewives participated in the show. The show was catalysed and supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The result of the competitions: Health and tradition food students Category — Rohit Parsed from CT Institution-Jalandhar won the first prize, Mehakpreet from NFSC-Jalandhar stood second and Amit Gill from the Aroma Group of Institute bagged the third position. In the amateur category, Anahad Bains got first prize, Sukhwinder stood second and the third prize clinched by Gursharan Singh.

In ‘Food from Millet’, in the student category, Shsubkarm and Uravsh from GNA University received the first and third prizes, respectively, while Sidhi Gupta From HMV stood second. In amateur category, Jyoti Kadam and Shiria Mani stood first and second, respectively. Overall, Sonu from GNA got the ‘best dish’ (special Navratri Thali).