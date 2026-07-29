Consumer panel orders Jalandhar Improvement Trust to execute sale deed of Surya Enclave plot

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to register the sale deed of a Surya Enclave plot in favour of its owners, holding that they cannot be made to suffer for alleged irregularities in the original allotment of the property.

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The commission also ordered the trust to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The dispute relates to a 356-square yard plot in Surya Enclave that was originally allotted under the Local Displaced Persons (LDP) category in 2011. The plot was subsequently transferred to another allottee in 2012, from whom complainants Mandeep Singh and Harjinder Kaur had purchased it. Following the purchase, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust accepted the prescribed transfer fee and officially transferred the plot in the couple's names.

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After this, the couple later obtained the approval for the building plan and constructed a house on the plot. But when they applied for the completion certificate and registration of the sale deed, the trust put the process on hold, stating that several plots allotted under the LDP category were under scrutiny following a forensic audit. Despite repeatedly approaching the trust and other authorities, the couple could not get the sale deed executed.

The trust argued that the original allotment of the plot was under government scrutiny and that it could not proceed with the registration until a final decision was taken.

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Rejecting the trust's stand, the commission observed that the complainants were bona fide purchasers and there was no allegation of fraud or misrepresentation against them. It noted that the trust had transferred the plot in their names, accepted all payments and permitted construction.

The commission held that any irregularity, if at all, was attributable to the trust or its officials and that the complainants could not be denied their legal rights because of a pending departmental inquiry. It further observed that the trust had failed to produce any court order or legal direction restraining the execution of the sale deed.

Holding the prolonged delay to be a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, the commission directed the trust to execute and register the sale deed in favour of the complainants and pay the awarded compensation within 45 days of receiving the order.