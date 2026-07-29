DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Consumer panel orders Jalandhar Improvement Trust to execute sale deed of Surya Enclave plot

Consumer panel orders Jalandhar Improvement Trust to execute sale deed of Surya Enclave plot

Orders trust to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to register the sale deed of a Surya Enclave plot in favour of its owners, holding that they cannot be made to suffer for alleged irregularities in the original allotment of the property.

Advertisement

The commission also ordered the trust to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Advertisement

The dispute relates to a 356-square yard plot in Surya Enclave that was originally allotted under the Local Displaced Persons (LDP) category in 2011. The plot was subsequently transferred to another allottee in 2012, from whom complainants Mandeep Singh and Harjinder Kaur had purchased it. Following the purchase, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust accepted the prescribed transfer fee and officially transferred the plot in the couple's names.

Advertisement

After this, the couple later obtained the approval for the building plan and constructed a house on the plot. But when they applied for the completion certificate and registration of the sale deed, the trust put the process on hold, stating that several plots allotted under the LDP category were under scrutiny following a forensic audit. Despite repeatedly approaching the trust and other authorities, the couple could not get the sale deed executed.

The trust argued that the original allotment of the plot was under government scrutiny and that it could not proceed with the registration until a final decision was taken.

Advertisement

Rejecting the trust's stand, the commission observed that the complainants were bona fide purchasers and there was no allegation of fraud or misrepresentation against them. It noted that the trust had transferred the plot in their names, accepted all payments and permitted construction.

The commission held that any irregularity, if at all, was attributable to the trust or its officials and that the complainants could not be denied their legal rights because of a pending departmental inquiry. It further observed that the trust had failed to produce any court order or legal direction restraining the execution of the sale deed.

Holding the prolonged delay to be a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, the commission directed the trust to execute and register the sale deed in favour of the complainants and pay the awarded compensation within 45 days of receiving the order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts