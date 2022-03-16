Campus notes

Consumer Protection Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Law College celebrated International Consumer Protection Day by organising a seminar on the theme: Present-day consumer problems and remedies. The salient feature of the seminar was 11 students named Gaganpreet, Anusha, Kanika, Manpreet, Sahil, Srishti, Ketan, Sagar, Rishi Bra, Khoshutub and Baljot presented their papers, highlighting the main provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the current problems relating to ‘Digital Financing’ and other areas being faced by the consumer. Prof Manhar Arora, Managing Director of the group, inaugurated the seminar and underscored the problem of blending in purchase cum service agreements. Dr Veena Dada, Director Co-Ed College, in her address highlighted the problems of lack of awareness of consumers regarding rights and hesitant initiatives to press upon the consumer rights.

Orientation programme organised

Ivy World School organised an orientation programme to cordially welcome the new admissions and their parents. The aim was to acquaint the students and the parents with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies, activities and other facilities provided by the school. The parents of new admission students were briefed about the school policies and guidelines. Also, an overview was given of various curricular and co-scholastic activities which assured them that the curriculum involved hands-on learning activities that cater to the overall development of the students. Apart from this, various queries of parents regarding day-boarding facility, transportation, mess facility, GPS facility etc. were also addressed.

Selection of NCC Girl cadets

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus has been allotted NCC Girls wing from March 2022 onwards. The main purpose of establishment of NCC wing is to develop character, commandership, discipline, leadership, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and the ideals of selfless service amongst the girl students. Trials regarding the same were conducted in the campus of LKCTC. After a tough selection, 18 cadets were selected in the presence of Commanding Officer, Col. NPS Toor, 2 PB Battalion NCC, who presented a comprehensive report of various training programmes being organised by the battalion. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director Academic Affairs, KCL Group, applauded the officers of the battalion, cadets and NCC faculty for taking such initiatives and extended supporting hand for its smooth functioning.

Workshop on K–Taping Technique

A two-day workshop on ‘K-Taping Technique’ organised by the Department of Physiotherapy, Lyallpur Khalsa College, commenced with an enlightening opening day session. Dr Raju Sharma Head, Department of Physiotherapy, Dr Jaswant Kaur duly welcomed the resource person Dr Bibek Adhya, Superintendent, Physiotherapist Department of P&RM, PGIMER, Chandigarh, with a bouquet of flowers. In his message, Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra informed about the activities of the college and Physiotherapy department especially the services rendered to the social surroundings. On this occasion, Dr Bibek Adhya provided the basics of practical demonstration of the K-taping technique therapy to the students on day one. On second day he demonstrated advance K-taping technique for specific sports injuries and problems.

Int’l action day for rivers

International Action Day for Rivers was celebrated at DIPS School, Bhogpur, to make students aware of how useful rivers are for human beings. On this occasion, the teachers of the Social Science Department gave information to the students about the various rivers found in the country and the history associated with them. The children made posters and told that rivers in India are called as mothers like Ganga Maa, Saraswati Maa, Yamuna etc. God has created rivers to give human life, if there is a river on the earth then there is life, it is our duty to keep the river safe. After this, the students presented their views on the theme of this year’s theme, the importance of rivers for biodiversity. He told how by taking small steps we can make rivers clean and beautiful and keep them safe.

Pi Day celebrated

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Pi” in the school. Coincidentally, Pi Day falls on the birth date of Sir Albert Einstein. There were various programmes and activities which were organised on this day. The basic aim to celebrate such a day was to foster scientific temperament among the youth and encourage them in the world of mathematics. Primary school participated in various mathematics activities such as making paper plate clock, pizza fractions. Middle and senior school participated in activity “why value of pie is 3.14?”. Quiz competition and objective test competition were also organised for the day with the themes of Indian mathematics. Director of the school Seema Handa applauded the efforts of the students and gave the message that such events should be organised in future so that the young generation should not forget their responsibilities towards their society and the country.

University positions

The GNDU result of B.Voc (Fashion Designing and Product) Semester V of PCM SD College for Women has been remarkably outstanding. Simran bagged first position in the University by scoring 381 marks out of 400 marks. Adding to this glory, Sanjana stood second in university by getting 380 marks, Rani grabbed third university position by getting 373 marks, Shallu Lamari achieved fourth university position by 372 marks and Priyanka secured fifth university position by getting 367 marks. The members of the managing committee and the Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar applauded the students and congratulated the highly dedicated and innovative Department of Fashion Designing for these spectacular results and wished for the bright future of the meritorious students.

