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Home / Jalandhar / Consumer services hit in Jalandhar as PSPCL staff join mass-leave protest

Consumer services hit in Jalandhar as PSPCL staff join mass-leave protest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:03 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A deserted cash counter at the PSPCL’s Boota Mandi office in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Government employees across Punjab went on a two-day mass-leave protest from Wednesday over demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) also joined the agitation, disrupting consumer services at several divisional offices in Jalandhar.

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Amid the strike, the offices wore a deserted look. Cash counters were shut and consumers seeking new electricity connections, name change in existing connections and enhancement of sanctioned load were left waiting for services to resume.

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Employees across cadres, including clerical staff, power engineers and substation workers, stayed away from work as they joined the protest under the banner of the Joint Action Committee.

To prevent disruption in electricity supply, PSPCL has deployed junior engineers, subdivisional officers, assistant linemen and other staff on round-the-clock duty at substations for two days. The corporation’s Operations and Maintenance Division, Jalandhar, issued orders for deployment of additional staff at several 66 kV substations including Focal Point I, Patel Chowk, Radial, Urban Estate Phase II, Sports and Surgical Complex, Babrik Chowk, Patara, Chitti and Chiheru. Staff were also deployed at substations in Jalandhar Cantonment, Adampur and Darauli Kalan.

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The orders direct the deployed personnel to remain on duty until relieved and coordinate with the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply. A reserve list of staff has also been prepared to meet any emergency requirement.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL Jalandhar Circle, said nearly 47 employees from his circle stayed away from work on Wednesday. “The remaining workforce has been deployed at substations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,” he added.

The two-day protest is scheduled to continue until midnight on October 22.

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