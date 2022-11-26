Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

The Jalandhar Rural Police, on November 25, disposed of contraband seized in various cases registered under the NDPS Act.

Drugs seized in a total of 190 cases registered under the NDPS Act were destroyed today. The drugs included over 4,400 kg of poppy husk and about 2 kg of heroin. Talking to the press, Sawarndeep Singh, SSP (Rural), Jalandhar, said, “The Jalandhar rural police have destroyed drugs seized in 190 cases registered under the NDPS Act at Green Plant Energy Private Limited, Bir Village, Nakodar.

The drugs destroyed were 4,407 kg and 350 gm of poppy husk, 3 kg and 435 gm of intoxicant powder, 2 kg and 545 gm of heroin, 900 gm of charas, 9 kg of ganja, 407 injections, 7,181 intoxicant tablets and 3,874 capsules.” The drugs were destroyed under the supervision of the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP and SP (Investigation) Jalandhar (Rural) Sarabjit Singh Bahia.