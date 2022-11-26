Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Jalandhar, November 25
The Jalandhar Rural Police, on November 25, disposed of contraband seized in various cases registered under the NDPS Act.
Drugs seized in a total of 190 cases registered under the NDPS Act were destroyed today. The drugs included over 4,400 kg of poppy husk and about 2 kg of heroin. Talking to the press, Sawarndeep Singh, SSP (Rural), Jalandhar, said, “The Jalandhar rural police have destroyed drugs seized in 190 cases registered under the NDPS Act at Green Plant Energy Private Limited, Bir Village, Nakodar.
The drugs destroyed were 4,407 kg and 350 gm of poppy husk, 3 kg and 435 gm of intoxicant powder, 2 kg and 545 gm of heroin, 900 gm of charas, 9 kg of ganja, 407 injections, 7,181 intoxicant tablets and 3,874 capsules.” The drugs were destroyed under the supervision of the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP and SP (Investigation) Jalandhar (Rural) Sarabjit Singh Bahia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...
Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju
Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...