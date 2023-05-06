Contract workers protest against parties in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, hundreds of protesters under the banner Theka Mulazim Sangharsh Morcha, Punjab, today gathered outside Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall and protested against the government.

They have also printed several pamphlets appealing voters to stop trusting political parties. The three-page pamphlet that addresses people of the district describes in detail the anti-people policies of the political parties. The pamphlet reads that people had trusted AAP but it broke the trust too.

They raised slogans against the government in demand of regularisation. The members are working on outsource in various departments and have been seeking regularisation.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora reached the spot to calm the protesters down and he promised them that he would arrange the meeting between the CM Bhagwant Mann and the members of the union. As per the information, the meeting is scheduled for May 7.

The members said they were tired of raising same demands again and again. “We also deserve good pay scale and a proper job. We are reduced to holding protests which is not right,” the members rued.