Contractor shot at, father-son duo held

Our Correspondent

Hoashiarpur, March 24

Panic gripped Mohalla Sukhiabad near Kusht Ashram on Hoshiarpur-Adamwal Road after gun shots were heard in the area on Thursday.

The incident occured when a landlord and his son beat up the contractor over money transactions and reportedly shot at him. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Sandeep Sandhu, alias Babbu, had taken a contract for building a house of Amit Kumar for Rs 33 lakh of which Rs 25 lakh was paid to the former.

When the contractor demanded the remaining amount, the owner of the house allegedly slapped him, while his son fired at him. The police have arrested the father-son duo after registering a case against them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.