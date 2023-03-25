Contractor shot at, father-son duo held

Hoashiarpur, March 24
Panic gripped Mohalla Sukhiabad near Kusht Ashram on Hoshiarpur-Adamwal Road after gun shots were heard in the area on Thursday.
The incident occured when a landlord and his son beat up the contractor over money transactions and reportedly shot at him. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Sandeep Sandhu, alias Babbu, had taken a contract for building a house of Amit Kumar for Rs 33 lakh of which Rs 25 lakh was paid to the former.
When the contractor demanded the remaining amount, the owner of the house allegedly slapped him, while his son fired at him. The police have arrested the father-son duo after registering a case against them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...