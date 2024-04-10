Jalandhar: Contractors to stop lifting waste from today, again

Jalandhar, April 9
With Lok Sabha elections at hand, it is for the third time that private contractors have announced that they would stop lifting waste from dumps in the wards. The lifting of garbage will stop from tomorrow (Wednesday), it was stated.
Recently, the contractors had stopped lifting waste as they had not received their payment and work orders from the Municipal Corporation. After getting assurance from the MC Commissioner, they had lifted their dharna and started lifting waste.
It seems that the city’s waste management problem is not going to be resolved soon. The city is already in a mess as there are piles of garbage everywhere, and contractors not lifting waste for several days will only make the situation worse.
Several meetings have been held with MC officials, but nothing has been done. “We can’t execute work till we get approval. We are tired of promises,” said one of the associates involved in waste lifting process in the city. As per the information, 35 trolleys and tippers of two private contractors will not be deployed after the decision.
